Why is India Withdrawing from LAC?

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
The day Trump lost, Modi lost the US support to India against China.

The only option available for India was to withdraw from LAC and make peace with China.

Next Stop:

Modi will unban all Chinese Apps, products and companies.

The next step is that India will withdraw from QUAD.

Lesson:

Never trust US. US is an unreliable partner.

Biden-Kamala have thrown Modi/India under the Chinese Bus.


India, China Have A Three-Step Ladakh Cool-Off Plan But No Agreement To Implement It
No time period has been agreed upon to implement the plan, government sources said.

India, China Have A Three-Step Ladakh Cool-Off Plan But No Agreement To Implement It

India and China have readied a three-phase plan for disengagement in eastern Ladakh where the two sides have been in a stand-off since May this year, senior government sources have said.
