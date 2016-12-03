What's new

Why is India Spying in Iran | Iran’s Huge Offer to India | White News Urdu

M

Markhoor420

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 24, 2021
31
0
51
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Washington Post report of 3rd January 2022 states that India is involved in blatant espionage of Iran. In the climate of International Sanctions, Iran had been attempting to stabilize its economy by covertly supplying oil of Somalia Via Dubai. But this was not for long, for Indian espionage of Iran, reveal this development on the global stage. It is worth noting that in the past in the tenure of Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani. India has used Afghan soil for creating insurgencies in both Pakistan and Iran. Watch the complete video to know more about how Iran’s Huge Offer to India | अफ़ग़ानिस्तान के लिए मार्ग खुला #iran #india #indianspy

complete Video Here:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H!TchHiker
THE LAST DIPLOMAT-She lived on the edge but she never fell off
Replies
1
Views
2K
H!TchHiker
H!TchHiker
fatman17
How you helped build Pakistan's bomb
Replies
9
Views
2K
ahussains
ahussains

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom