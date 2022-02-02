What's new

Why is India so upset with Masood Khan nomination to US?

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
5,388
1
6,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
WASHINGTON: Pakistan hopes that the US Department of State will approve and return the agrément over the country’s new envoy for Washington in the next two or three weeks.

The agrément, in diplomatic parlance, is an agreement between two states to receive and facilitate members of a diplomatic mission. The Pakistan embassy in Washington submitted Masood Khan’s agrément to the State Department in November and the host government usually takes two to three months to approve the papers.

“Mr Khan’s “agrément is under process and the State Department will approve and send it back soon, perhaps in the next two to three weeks,” an embassy official told Dawn.
Earlier this week, a Republican lawmaker, Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to reject the nomination of the new Pakistani envoy, Masood Khan.

In the letter, Mr Perry also claimed that the State Department had placed a “pause” on Pakistan’s request for approving Mr Khan’s nomination.
The State Department, however, refused to get involved in the controversy. “As a matter of standard diplomatic practice, we do not comment on the status of agrément requests from foreign governments,” a State Department spokesperson said when asked to confirm or deny Mr Perry’s claim.

“While I am encouraged that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on approving Masood Khan as the new Ambassador from Pakistan, a pause is not enough. I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the government of Pakistan to install this ‘jihadist’ as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States,” Mr Perry wrote.

The Pakistani embassy, however, rejected the allegations against Mr Khan as baseless, pointing out that this was “a part of the wider Indian disinformation campaign to malign Pakistan and those who represent Pakistan, by using fake news to make scandalous claims and baseless allegations”.


The official statement the embassy shared with the media pointed out that “Ambassador Masood Khan is a highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy”.

Mr Khan joined the Foreign Service in 1980 and served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva, to China and to the United Nations in New York before his retirement.

Mr Khan also served as the president of Azad Kashmir, a position that irked India. 8-)

The Pakistan Embassy noted that the report against Mr Khan was published in the Indian media only and the letter, although issued in the US, was distributed to Indian media outlets in New Delhi.

“Even Indian media representatives in Washington were ignored, perhaps because those who released the letter did not want them to contact American officials for clarification,” one of the officials said.

The officials also said that India launched a major campaign against Mr Khan’s nomination since it was first announced late last year.
A former Pakistani ambassador to Washington said that “a letter signed by only one congressman cannot persuade the administration to reject an ambassador’s nomination”.

Such an action, he said, “would require substantial evidence to show that Mr Khan’s appointment could hurt US interests”.
Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2022

These prajeets would make hitler proud
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
U.S. President Joe Biden nominate Donald Blome, new ambassador to Pakistan
Replies
10
Views
4K
SD 10
SD 10
ghazi52
Featured In Covid era, Pakistan turns to mango diplomacy in the USA
Replies
13
Views
6K
Amin Bactria
Amin Bactria
truthfollower
US refuses to endorse Ghani’s claim of Pakistan’s role
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Ghessan
Ghessan
ghazi52
US State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India
2
Replies
16
Views
941
ghazi52
ghazi52
313ghazi
US finds Pakistan useful only to clear mess in Afghanistan: PM Imran
Replies
13
Views
449
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom