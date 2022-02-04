What's new

Why is India scared of Arab?

peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
India has a larger economy then Pakistan, therefore bigger budgets and larger amounts of currency to deal with.

Currency in South Asia is enumerated in Lakhs, Crores, Arabs and Kharabs.

Pakistan follows the normal process to numerate it's currency, so 100,000 is 1 Lakh, then the next incremental increase is a Crore, then Arab and a Kharab.


But in India, with greater amounts of currency to deal with, they are still stuck at Crores.
They never use the term Arabs, you only hear Crores in any amounts. 1000 Crores would be 10 Arab, and 10,000 Crores would be 100 Arabs.
But they only use Crores, no matter how large the figure.
Why?

The rest of the world uses appropriate denominational terms, going from a million to billion and Trillion, it makes sense.


Why doesn’t India use the term Arab?
Is there a psychological reason behind it?



@Mangus Ortus Novem @SIPRA @Indus Pakistan @Areesh @313ghazi @Sainthood 101 @Pak Nationalist
I thought maybe you guys can shed some light on this matter, I'm really confused.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Mar 31, 2019
Your point is interesting. But, I don't have an answer to your question. Never thought about it.
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
Same reason worldwide people use millions and billions but not trillions. Tradition.
The first economy to reach a Trillion was America in 1969, you can't use a term that is not in use, if it's not in use, then it cannot be classified as a tradition.
Similarly, first Lakh then Crore was used where appropriate, lakh did not continue because of tradition.

Everyone uses the appropriate terms, Pakistan also uses Crore then Arab because it is appropriate.

The appropriate denomination terms have nothing to do with tradition. India uses billions then trillions, so the excuse that it is tradition does not make sense.

I'm sure there is a reason, and I am certain it is probably a silly reason.

O Yaar Meray,

The reason is rather simple.

It is called Indianness!

The good Indians like the sound of crorz... and then obviously the numbers are larger... while using Urb or Khurb... would compress the numbers...

It has to do with sounding 'grand'...

Frankly, there were some in GoP who did use this crorz business... trying to sound grand...but it didn't get any traction... hence, our politicoz and MarasiMedia uses Urb and Khurb... which makes eminent sense.

We must admit that the Indianness is beyond our rational capabilities to comprehend... @SIPRA

Mangus
I thought perhaps the thousands years of Islamic rule may have traumatised the Indian psyche.
By using the term Arab, it constantly reminds them of Arab/Islamic servitude.
Just a thought lol

@SIPRA @313ghazi
could this be the reason?
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Mar 31, 2019
I thought perhaps the thousands years of Islamic rule may have traumatised the Indian psyche.
By using the term Arab, it constantly reminds them of Arab/Islamic servitude.
Just a thought lol
Could be. Elite Hindus never liked the influence of Arabic or Persian on local spoken languages. That is why, they created this so called "Hindi" language, by forced and artificial replacement of Arabic/Persian words, with Sanskrit words. This process is still continuing, and has rather accelerated during this current Modi regime.
 
