Why is India scared of Arab?

India has a larger economy then Pakistan, therefore bigger budgets and larger amounts of currency to deal with.
Currency in South Asia is enumerated in Lakhs, Crores, Arabs and Kharabs.
Pakistan follows the normal process to numerate it's currency, so 100,000 is 1 Lakh, then the next incremental increase is a Crore, then Arab and a Kharab.
But in India, with greater amounts of currency to deal with, they are still stuck at Crores.
They never use the term Arabs, you only hear Crores in any amounts. 1000 Crores would be 10 Arab, and 10,000 Crores would be 100 Arabs.
But they only use Crores, no matter how large the figure.
Why?
The rest of the world uses appropriate denominational terms, going from a million to billion and Trillion, it makes sense.
Why doesn’t India use the term Arab?
Is there a psychological reason behind it?
@Mangus Ortus Novem @SIPRA @Indus Pakistan @Areesh @313ghazi @Sainthood 101 @Pak Nationalist
I thought maybe you guys can shed some light on this matter, I'm really confused.
