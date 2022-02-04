Why is India scared of Arab?

Jackdaws said: Same reason worldwide people use millions and billions but not trillions. Tradition. Click to expand...

The reason is rather simple.



It is called Indianness!



The good Indians like the sound of crorz... and then obviously the numbers are larger... while using Urb or Khurb... would compress the numbers...



It has to do with sounding 'grand'...



Frankly, there were some in GoP who did use this crorz business... trying to sound grand...but it didn't get any traction... hence, our politicoz and MarasiMedia uses Urb and Khurb... which makes eminent sense.



We must admit that the Indianness is beyond our rational capabilities to comprehend...



The first economy to reach a Trillion was America in 1969, you can't use a term that is not in use, if it's not in use, then it cannot be classified as a tradition.Similarly, first Lakh then Crore was used where appropriate, lakh did not continue because of tradition.Everyone uses the appropriate terms, Pakistan also uses Crore then Arab because it is appropriate.The appropriate denomination terms have nothing to do with tradition. India uses billions then trillions, so the excuse that it is tradition does not make sense.I'm sure there is a reason, and I am certain it is probably a silly reason.I thought perhaps the thousands years of Islamic rule may have traumatised the Indian psyche.By using the term Arab, it constantly reminds them of Arab/Islamic servitude.Just a thought lolcould this be the reason?