Why is IMRAN KHAN so popular? 🤔

Kuru

Kuru

He is famous that’s why I feel he is RAW agent.

Think about it:
Who would want to make Pakistanis anti-army?
His reference to 1971, which people usually talk about 1971 war rubbing salt on wounds?
Finally, who would want civil war like situation in Pakistan?

That’s right. All this points to one thing that he is Indian stooge in Pakistan.

My personal opinion.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

sda.jpg
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

indian analysis = cow dung
 
Jango

Jango

And that is the sole reason they haven't been able to counter him through democratic means.

If you don't actually see the problem, you will never solve it.
 
General Dong

General Dong

he is not corrupt like every other politician or person of power in Pakistan, and he promises rule of law. For these simple reasons I support him.
 
S

SaadH

Napak army are the biggest RAW agents in Pakistan...

They are on the opposite end of the ideological spectrum...they just don't want to admit their fallacious policies and actions are not as popular as IK's so they have to find idiotic excuses to rationalize their disconnect.
 

