What's new

Why is Imran Khan only targetting the Army, not the judiciary,and most importantly , the US ??

W

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
757
0
1,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So, over the weeks we have seen elements of / close to PTI, go full throttle against military for their alleged role in regime change. However same people have not uttered a word against judiciary,or the US for their respective roles. Imran has repeatedly approached Supreme court ever since for puny political petitions, and has also been apologetic for his perceived anti-US policies. But in case of the army, he and his people have gone ballistic.
why such two faced approach??
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Breaking: Parvez Elahi says Imran's relations with army on the mend
Replies
4
Views
344
Silverblaze
S
muhammadhafeezmalik
Reference against Justice Isa was a ‘mistake’: Imran
Replies
12
Views
888
Kharral
K
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran admits PTI protesters ‘also had pistols’ during long march
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
Mugen
Mugen
V. Makarov
  • Locked
If Imran Khan is Killed...
17 18 19 20 21 22
Replies
322
Views
7K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
Norwegian
They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
3K
Norwegian
Norwegian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom