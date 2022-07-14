Why is Imran Khan only targetting the Army, not the judiciary,and most importantly , the US ??

So, over the weeks we have seen elements of / close to PTI, go full throttle against military for their alleged role in regime change. However same people have not uttered a word against judiciary,or the US for their respective roles. Imran has repeatedly approached Supreme court ever since for puny political petitions, and has also been apologetic for his perceived anti-US policies. But in case of the army, he and his people have gone ballistic.

why such two faced approach??