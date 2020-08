"PM Modi Is 11th Avatar Of Lord Vishnu," Says Maharashtra BJP Leader

Talking to a Marathi news channel, BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh said, "The country is fortunate that we have got a god-like leader in Modi."





Mumbai:



A Maharashtra BJP spokesperson on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "11th incarnation" of Lord Vishnu, prompting ridicule by the Opposition, with the Congress calling it an "insult" to the gods.



"Hon PM @narendramodi ji is the 11th #Avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu (sic)," state BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh said on Twitter.



Talking to a Marathi news channel, he said, "The country is fortunate that we have got a god-like leader in Modi."

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-is-11th-avatar-of-lord-vishnu-maharashtra-bjp-leader-avadhut-wagh-1931272

...and in few days, most likely Modi will lay claim to be Lord Vishnu...