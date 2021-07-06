Log in
Why is Guam still being colonised till today even in this modern world? The people in Guam is oppressed.
Thread starter
huckyang
Start date
Today at 2:17 PM
H
huckyang
FULL MEMBER
Apr 27, 2008
281
-4
312
Today at 2:17 PM
#1
Song Hong
SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,360
-17
3,802
Country
Location
Today at 2:42 PM
#2
These Islanders have nothing. They want to join USA.
H
huckyang
FULL MEMBER
Apr 27, 2008
281
-4
312
45 minutes ago
#3
Song Hong said:
These Islanders have nothing. They want to join USA.
Click to expand...
Poor on them as second class there is no equality only pursuit of happiness. As long as US is happy they will be colonised.
