Why Is GHQ Humiliating & Insulting Overseas Pakistanis?

Just unbelievable how many bridges this military junta wants to burn. And all because the majority of OP’s support Imran Khan?The vast majority of Overseas Pakistanis come from the middle/lower socioeconomic class. They go abroad to earn because Pakistan refuses to give them anything. I used to think it was traitorous and selfish for them to leave Pakistan….we should be like the Chinese, Koreans or Germans who stayed and rebuilt their country.But now I fully get it…..especially now.It was Overseas Pakistanis in the early 2000s which were defending this country online against “propaganda”…all throughout the early 2000s they did this. It was Overseas Pakistanis who were promoting Pakistan as a tourist destination by posting photos of the country all over the internet…I’m talking about the early days before Facebook….all over online forums, it was Overseas Pakistanis doing this.Probably one of the only diasporas that insist on maintaining a link with their country of origin.Overseas Pakistanis have sacrificed integrating and assimilating into the countries they’ve immigrated too just to maintain their links with home. They consider themselves Pakistani….second and even third generation Pakistanis in the UK still consider Pakistan home. They get insulted and abused for this by the people of those countries all the time….but they take that insult because they love Pakistan.And now you say this to them? I just can’t believe it….