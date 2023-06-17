What's new

Why Is GHQ Humiliating & Insulting Overseas Pakistanis?

Just unbelievable how many bridges this military junta wants to burn. And all because the majority of OP’s support Imran Khan?

The vast majority of Overseas Pakistanis come from the middle/lower socioeconomic class. They go abroad to earn because Pakistan refuses to give them anything. I used to think it was traitorous and selfish for them to leave Pakistan….we should be like the Chinese, Koreans or Germans who stayed and rebuilt their country.

But now I fully get it…..especially now.

It was Overseas Pakistanis in the early 2000s which were defending this country online against “propaganda”…all throughout the early 2000s they did this. It was Overseas Pakistanis who were promoting Pakistan as a tourist destination by posting photos of the country all over the internet…I’m talking about the early days before Facebook….all over online forums, it was Overseas Pakistanis doing this.

Probably one of the only diasporas that insist on maintaining a link with their country of origin.

Overseas Pakistanis have sacrificed integrating and assimilating into the countries they’ve immigrated too just to maintain their links with home. They consider themselves Pakistani….second and even third generation Pakistanis in the UK still consider Pakistan home. They get insulted and abused for this by the people of those countries all the time….but they take that insult because they love Pakistan.

And now you say this to them? I just can’t believe it….

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669826227643772930
 
i always said loyal pakistani are born overseas and the worst traitors are born in pakistan.
 
Very sad and infuriating comments. The worse traitors born in Pakistan as it’s a loyal servant of the current global order and establishment. I firmly believe the current order will fall apart if Pakistan wakes up and set its own course in the world. I have a lot more to say but will wait until the time is right inshallah.
 
We defend our armed forces in schools, universities and every forum after 911 and Mumbai Attack. But, hopefully our establishment respect that ...these overseas Pakistani are frontline soldiers who confront international anti Pak heat. They reach out to govt figures to open doors for Pakistani businessmen and organize platform to deliver Pak state policies ........ Otherwise Pakistani politicians has no respect ...per US govt official comment ..they sell their mothers for few dollars or US visa .... Our majority International embassies around the world are extremely horrible place.

Khawaja Asif is 3rd grade person ...
DbszBTLXUAAiPe2
 
Mr Khuaja Asif, if we overseas Pakistanis stopped money for just one month, you and your whole govt will run away as if it never existed.
 

