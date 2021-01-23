What's new

Why is Germany halting free COVID-19 tests?

Why is Germany halting free COVID-19 tests? | DW | 13.10.2021

Public social activities now come at a price for unvaccinated people in Germany. With many establishments requiring proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test to enter, the government wants to ramp up pressure on vaccine skeptics by making it more expensive to skip the jab.
