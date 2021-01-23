Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 20,827
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Why is Germany halting free COVID-19 tests? | DW | 13.10.2021
Public social activities now come at a price for unvaccinated people in Germany. With many establishments requiring proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test to enter, the government wants to ramp up pressure on vaccine skeptics by making it more expensive to skip the jab.
www.dw.com
Public social activities now come at a price for unvaccinated people in Germany. With many establishments requiring proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test to enter, the government wants to ramp up pressure on vaccine skeptics by making it more expensive to skip the jab.