It has nothing to with race but with being foreigner and local (ghar ki murghi daal braber). Though I'm not focussing on this particular case rather it is seen that whenever a foreigner visits, our nation becomes the most hospitable and stop even taking the money for legitimate business while the same people reject and deride our own poor people.

If we had helped each & every poor in our society and no child was forced to search trash for piece of meal, I would claim this act of kindness as 100% hospitality and generosity but since it is not the case so my statement is valid.



BTW, we are promoting tourism as an industry to get business so this handing over free stuff does not bode well with that policy. All we need to do is to be polite with foreigners, keep our cities clean and do not pay too much attention (stare) to them but we should not only take money rather make a nice profit as well. Learn from the world

