Why is Donald Trump fighting China rather than the coronavirus?

Following the wrong example

Published 6:26 a.m. MT March 18, 2020President Donald Trump (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP)Getting into a testosterone driven war of words with China appears to give President Donald Trump a bit of pleasure. As if it shows he’s doing something positive.For his ego, maybe. But for the common good?No.Trump is defending his use of the term “China virus,” rather than coronavirus.He says it’s in retaliation for elements of Chinese social media, and the country's government, questioning where the novel coronavirus originated.As Trump said, “China was putting out information, which was false, that our military gave this to them. That was false. And rather than having an argument, I said I had to call it where it came from. It did come from China. So, I think it's a very accurate term.”Asked if he thought the term might stigmatize Asians, including Asian-Americans, Trump said, "I don't think so. I think saying that our military gave it to them creates a stigma.”By using the term “China virus” Trump is actually following the lead of Republican members of Congress, including Arizona’s Rep. Paul Gosar.That alone should tell him it’s the wrong tactic.It’s one thing to push back against rumor mongering that comes out of China. But the fight isn’t really against China, is it? It’s against the coronavirus, which knows no boundaries and, while our leaders fight one another, is waging war against all of us.We should be joining forces.Instead, from the president we get a snarky tweet: