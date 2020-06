I was going through worldometer and found some interesting facts....Pakistan is the worst affected country by corona in south asia...relatively south asia is doing much better than many countries across the world..the positive and death rate are both one of the least in south asia...

here are the numbers

India

cases per million - 201.

deaths per million - 6

tests per million -3,670

total tests- nearly 59 lakhs(samples)



Bangladesh

cases per million -455

deaths per million - 6

tests per million-2,683

total tests-around 4.5 lakhs



Pakistan

cases per million-515

deaths per million-10

tests per million-3,419

total tests-around 7 lakhs fifty thousand



Nepal

cases per million-150

deaths per million-0.5

tests per million-9,745

total tests-around 3 lakhs



Sri Lanka

cases per million-87

deaths per million-0.5

tests per million-3,751

total tests-80,302

