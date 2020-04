This is Ahok, the former governor of Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.Under his leadership, Jakarta was able to start transforming into a smart city.He successfully transformed Jakarta’s public transportation to be as comfortable as possible, so people will stop using private vehicle to reduce heavy traffic jam.Jakarta’s gross rivers became so clean and beautiful.Under his leadership, Jakarta won the awards for the most progressive and innovative regions.He himself have won the award for being the cleanest official.Until one day…this guy, one of the best Indonesian officials ever, fell down because of a fake news on Facebook.He was recorded in a video trying to defend himself from people who attack his racial and religious background.But, in the manipulated video on Facebook, it sounds like Ahok was attacking Quran, and thus should be jailed for blasphemy.The society was at chaos, some of my friends didn’t even dare to go out when the demonstration happened.Yeah. As if losing the election to a populist and problematic politician was not enough, Ahok also was tried and jailed.That’s it. One of the best officials Indonesia ever had, practically a unicorn, meaninglessly vanished.No mainstream local medias tried to explicitly defend Ahok, because…you need money and you don’t want to be boycotted, right? I love freedom of press.Why is China's censorship a good thing?Because Chinese populations (and basically any other countries’) aren’t full of Harvard graduates, but tons of uneducated people (some even still believe in hardcore Maoism and Marxism) who can easily screw up the society and disrupt the growth of the economy.This, of course, doesn’t mean that Indonesia should blindly follow Chinese way of censoring, because thing doesn’t work the same way for different places. China’s censor is very compatible with their political system, but I doubt it will give the same result in Indonesia given our political system. Indonesia can learn a lot from China, just don’t blindly copy theirs.