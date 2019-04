Why Is China The World's Leader In Edtech?

Cultural: Chinese families value and prioritize education. Both kids and parents dedicate resources with an intensity that Westerners find hard to match. The notion of work-life balance is very different for students in China. In China, families with preschoolers spent an average of 26% of their income on education, while those with K-12 children had education-related outlays of 20% of their income, according to the South China Morning Post. Scale: Approximately 20% of the world’s population lives in China. Also, the recent end to the one-child policy, which lasted for about 35 years, will most likely cause a growth in the number of students in the coming years. Government Support: Almost every year since 2011, the Chinese government has increased its percentage of GDP spend toward education. The government also supports many initiatives including the MOOC Times Building, a 22-story tower filled with EdTech startups in Beijing’s startup district, Zhongguancun. In 2017, Premier Li Keqiang announced the formulation and implementation of a plan to leverage new technologies to improve the delivery of education. His bid, Modernization of China's Education by 2030, seeks to modernize the nation’s education sector.