In the last few months , China has -

Rammed 2 vietnamese boats , sinking one.

Harrassed Indonesian boats

Flown over taiwans territory 4 times

Banned imports from Australia

Indicted 2 Canadian citizens as revenge action

And ofcourse ingressed in no mans land on India's borders

It already has a tenuous relationship with usa, but i don't blame China entirely for that.

So in the midst of the greatest global challenge facing humanity, what exactly is china's gameplan?

Except for the nazi excursions in 1939 , i can't really find any logical parrallels for their actions .

And China is a massive country, not as if it needs to cultivate so much hostility in its neighborhood for a few more kms .



Only reason i can think is that they want to divert attention from the Chinese link to the covid virus , but it would be a massive over reaction.

Of course could just be a power play when everyone is trying to save their countries , but that is too cynical.

