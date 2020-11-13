What's new

Why is China killing its female child ?

en.m.wikipedia.org

List of countries by sex ratio - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
At birth 0-14 15-24 25-54
China1.111.161.171.05

Above is the ratio of boys to girls at different ages in china.

So at birth the Chinese kill nearly 11 % of their girl babies
By the age of 14 another 5 % girls die due to neglect

From the age of 25 the Chinese men with their weaker constitutions start dying inspite of being little emperors. And the ratio starts stabilizing.

You might ask why focus on china ? Because unlike other poorer countries, china has successfully reached middle income and one would expect better behavior from a 99 % educated , officially, nation.
Pretty shameful for a country which thinks of itself as a supah power.

For comparison India has the ratios at 1.11 , 1.13 and 1.14 , then they reduce.

Please discuss in detail why the future super is like this.
 
