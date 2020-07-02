What's new

Why is China fighting with everyone? (Except one of-course)

China at odd with America. Given the fact that it wants to be the "next superpower", this can be condoned.

China is at odds with Japan. Perhaps because Japan & American are allies.

China is at odds with Australia.

China is odds with Taiwan which it claims to be its own.

China is odds with Hong Kong which it claims to be its own

China has more or less forced Malaysia, Nepal into submission. It has tried the same with BD & SL too & succeeded to a large extent.

With countries like Russia & European it has a relation of mutual benefit like trade, military etc and in each case, China derives more benefit that it provides.

Recently, China has discovered an an "iron brother".

China is now at severe odds with India.

Does China have any friends? Or is everyone either an enemy, a stooge and/or mutual-benefit&fair-weather partner?

Is China loosing itself in its ambition to be a superpower too soon? It does appear to be that way.
 
Why does India invade anyone. China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sikkim, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal. . ., . . . All neighboring countries of India are invaded by India.
 
Why are Indians pedophiles?
Online search for child pornography escalates after lockdown in India

As India has been under a tight lockdown since March 23 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, latest data, however, revealed a rather disturbing trend. The India Child Protection Fund (ICPF) - set up in January 2020 by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s son Bhuvan Ribhu - has found a steep increase in...
I am not a China fan and was critized heavily in this forum for that, BUT the reason why China is so aggresive towards its neighbours or the West lies in its history.

Opium Wars - Wikipedia

Western imperialism in Asia - Wikipedia

Second Sino-Japanese War - Wikipedia

Unequal treaty - Wikipedia

Times changed, China was treated badly in the past and now they have the power to basically do what they want. Course of history.
 
And, why are Indians so obsessed with "Superpower 2020"?
Why does India always fantasize about itself as a superpower?
Why does India think that China claims to be a "superpower" like India?

India is a British colony. Why do Indians demand illegal independence?

Why did the India invaded Goa (belonging to Portugal).
Why India invaded Assam (Assam is an independent country!)
Why did India invade Manipur?
Why did India invade Tamil Nadu?
 
