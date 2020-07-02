Why is China fighting with everyone? (Except one of-course)

China at odd with America. Given the fact that it wants to be the "next superpower", this can be condoned.



China is at odds with Japan. Perhaps because Japan & American are allies.



China is at odds with Australia.



China is odds with Taiwan which it claims to be its own.



China is odds with Hong Kong which it claims to be its own



China has more or less forced Malaysia, Nepal into submission. It has tried the same with BD & SL too & succeeded to a large extent.



With countries like Russia & European it has a relation of mutual benefit like trade, military etc and in each case, China derives more benefit that it provides.



Recently, China has discovered an an "iron brother".



China is now at severe odds with India.



Does China have any friends? Or is everyone either an enemy, a stooge and/or mutual-benefit&fair-weather partner?



Is China loosing itself in its ambition to be a superpower too soon? It does appear to be that way.