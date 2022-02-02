I have asked this question on this forum and elsewhere repeatedly, why is Chahbahar not burning? It is a well-known fact that Iran is hosting BLF militants and their leadership (not to say they do not have a mass presence in Balochistan too). Indian presence in Iran much like Afghanistan in times of foreign presence is not a secret anymore either with the capture of Yadav. India is investing heavily in Chahbahar to gain access to Central Asia at some point in the future and this is not a distant dream. It has deep pockets, it can achieve this with time. CPEC and Gwadar port development on the other hand are both at odds with Indian/Iranian interests. Since the fall of Kabul, Iran has become a rallying point for those militants (and militant leaders) who had to be repatriated from Afghanistan. In light of these developments, what are we waiting for? Why are we not actively undermining Chahbahar port and making the region unstable so as to respond in kind to Indo-Iranian machinations? In the hindsight, (I was one of the people who hailed neutrality in the Yemen conflict) even our neutrality in the Yemen conflict created a gulf between us and our traditional Khaleeji Arab allies. The void created was exploited by India there too. On the one hand, we were unable to secure Iranian cooperation, on the other, we also angered our traditional Arab allies. It is time for some serious strategic reorientation on all these fronts.