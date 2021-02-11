What's new

Why is Brazil ranked above Pakistan?

Global Firepower - 2021 World Military Strength Rankings

Reference detailing major and minor global military powers through accumulated statistics and rankings.
www.globalfirepower.com
#9 Brazil
#10 Pakistan

As you may already have seen before Pakistan is ranked number 10. Very surprising to see that Brazil is ranked on 9th place above Pakistan. Brazil air force has 47 F-5, 31 Embraer EMB 314, 46 AMX International AMX. The only modern 4th generation they have is Jas gripen and only 36 of them. No comparision with PAF. Not to mention that PAF pilots are some of the best trained.

Comparing army they have arond 450 old outdated Leopard 1s. Pakistan has 170 VT-4s in service with total 300 on order. Also 320 3rd generation T-80UD. Around 500 3rd generation Al-Khalids. Better artillery, more soldiers in active and reserve personnel. More and better Attack Helicopters.

The only place where Brazil might be stronger is Navv. But that should not be surprising considering their huge coastline. Also even in that they are not that far ahead.

So what might be the reason? Pakistan should be 9th and Brazil 10th in reality.
 
Brazil have an well equipped armed forces along with a good defence budget and quite a lot of money,
 
