What's new

Why is bicycle not popular in Pakistan?

GeraltofRivia

GeraltofRivia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2016
678
5
1,560
Country
China
Location
Australia
I read a old Chinese novel recently, which talks about the importance bicycle in Chinese daily life back in 80s. Bicycle is reasonably affordable and would significantly improved people’s mobility. Most importantly It doesn’t consume any fuel to run apart from man power. It is a wonderful transportation tool for people in developing nations to improve life quality and productivity. I am talking about work horse bicycle like the ones in the old photo below, not fancy mountain bike.

50D61D02-D176-4472-B959-3A431D289880.jpeg


I could be wrong but from what I see, bicycle is not that popular in Pakistani society. What is the reason for that? Is it due to lack of availability or something else?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Rapid rise in bicycle exports from Bangladesh to Europe
Replies
1
Views
235
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh is the third-largest exporter of bicycles to the EU
Replies
12
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
D
New chip technology from Israeli Autotalks was selected by a leading car manufacturer and is designed to be integrated into millions of new passenger
Replies
1
Views
446
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Eskander
  • Locked
Why majority of people should not have kids
2 3
Replies
42
Views
848
Eskander
Eskander
AmiEktaKharapChele
Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes
Replies
2
Views
511
PoondolotoPandalum
PoondolotoPandalum

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom