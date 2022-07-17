Why is bicycle not popular in Pakistan?

I read a old Chinese novel recently, which talks about the importance bicycle in Chinese daily life back in 80s. Bicycle is reasonably affordable and would significantly improved people’s mobility. Most importantly It doesn’t consume any fuel to run apart from man power. It is a wonderful transportation tool for people in developing nations to improve life quality and productivity. I am talking about work horse bicycle like the ones in the old photo below, not fancy mountain bike.I could be wrong but from what I see, bicycle is not that popular in Pakistani society. What is the reason for that? Is it due to lack of availability or something else?