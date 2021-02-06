What's new

Why is BBC making fake news against China?

For the BBC, mobs who sabotaged Hong Kong's legislature are "pro-democracy" heroes, but professional training institutes in China's Xinjiang are "camps" full of "systematic rape" and torture. By telling lies and playing a disgraceful role, the BBC is making fake news against China. Let's find out why.

Dungeness said:
CGTN can learn a few tricks from RT. Video like this won't have any desired impact.
News need to be able agitate and bother. CGTN creates comfortable comfortable discourse even when it criticizes.

They should avoid so deeply constructive content and discourse. Words must be weaponized. I agree, they need to study/learn from Russia.
 
Western societies have paid, and will have to pay, heavy prices, thank to these propaganda machines.

For years, they have been telling so much lies that no one, with a decent mind, still trusts what their government says on whatever topics, ranging from Covid to global warming to 5G communication, unless the facts are shoved down to their throat.

We all have seen it during last 1 - 2 years in the so-called civilized countries like the UK or the US.

Perhaps now 100 - 200 North Korean divisions would be enough to conquer the whole of NATO Europe, given the current Western political scenario and the back-up of Russia and China. The freedom-loving Westerners would very likely refuse to fight, based on conspiracy theories like the invasion from the East is organized by their governments and North Korea to make them to be slaves, or their human rights are violated because they can die in the war, blah, blah blah. Not to mention the a lot of fifth columns inside Western societies who would be North Korea sympathisers.

Seeing how Western societies functioning in coming years is surely interesting.
 
