Why is Anti-National Rihanna supporting Farmers?
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
39 minutes ago
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,547
0
3,336
Country
Location
39 minutes ago
#1
Reichsmarschall
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
9,954
2
19,359
Country
Location
38 minutes ago
#2
Chakar The Great said:
Click to expand...
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,547
0
3,336
Country
Location
36 minutes ago
#3
Daghalodi
SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2009
3,893
1
4,092
Country
Location
32 minutes ago
#4
Godi Media on Damage Control Mode
Black.Mamba
FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
478
1
1,215
Country
Location
29 minutes ago
#5
masterchief_mirza
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
8,840
15
18,463
Country
Location
22 minutes ago
#6
Rihanna is definitely a Pakistani. Real name must be Raihan Aziz.
Greta Thurnberg is probably a missing F16 pilot called Gulnar Shazaz Uddin.
