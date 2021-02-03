What's new

Why is Anti-National Rihanna supporting Farmers?

Rihanna is definitely a Pakistani. Real name must be Raihan Aziz.
Greta Thurnberg is probably a missing F16 pilot called Gulnar Shazaz Uddin.
 
