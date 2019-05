Why is Afghanistan unable to extract its vast mineral wealth?

Poor security, the lack of proper legal framework and organisational capacity, as well as corruption, have prevented the mining sector's development

Afghanistan has nearly one trillion dollars in untapped mineral deposits

Groups such as the Taliban have amassed vast sums from illegal mining

According to a new mining law, five percent of revenues should be returned to locals

Afghanistan is rich in copper, lithium, talc, marble, gold and uranium