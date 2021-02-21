Why Iranian scientists claim that pomegranates cure arthritis? No scientist of other nationalities support this claim. Why only Iranians?



Answer is obvious. Iran is the biggest or one of the biggest producer of pomegranates in the world. The Iranian clinical researchers intend to promote export of pomegranates from Iran. Hence this Iranian ploy of claiming to complement the treatment of arthritis.



This is really dirty: Giving false hopes to suffering patients just to further their greedy agenda.



- PRTP GWD