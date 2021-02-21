What's new

Why Iranian scientists claim that pomegranates cure arthritis?

Why Iranian scientists claim that pomegranates cure arthritis? No scientist of other nationalities support this claim. Why only Iranians?

Answer is obvious. Iran is the biggest or one of the biggest producer of pomegranates in the world. The Iranian clinical researchers intend to promote export of pomegranates from Iran. Hence this Iranian ploy of claiming to complement the treatment of arthritis.

This is really dirty: Giving false hopes to suffering patients just to further their greedy agenda.

- PRTP GWD
 
I heard a very long time ago that Pomegranites are among the best thing for health, among traditional medicine.
 
Source please.
 
I thought India and Cyprus are the biggest producer....
 
Most of the red coloured fruits such as cherries and specially Pomegranites are one of the best natural refiners of human blood. They increase RBC level of blood also making human body immune to flu. Pomegranates are natural stores of Vitamin C.

But i havent seen any Iranian Source claiming the title of thread.
 
