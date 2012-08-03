What's new

Why Iran should be the next country invaded by Pakistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the other central Turkic nations

Alot of people would think this is off the table but no and all it takes is for Iran to make one misstep as these coalitions have shown they really don't care much.

1. One thing to note is that Russia will not come to Iran's aid in such a war because no nation or national interest will be enough to start WW3 for someone.

2. Alot of other western coalitions might join in on such an operation if invition is offered to take share of Irans wealth.

The question is why invade Iran? Because there has been Covid-19 and the world needs recovery economically especially nations like Pakistan, Turkey and some of the other gangs would definitely want some territorial gains and resources and Iran serves as free resources.

Militarily they can be crushed rather quickly and Persia has always been like that and one of the easiest places for invaders historically and aside from history the Iranian military hardware is not impressive and mostly outdated with a disjoined population who are not motivated.

Iran is basically the sick kid in the block who offers free resources nor can defend himself.

This coalition is alot stronger then people realize as they have an infinite amount of reinforcements and wealth in sleeper cell allies in Malaysia and Indonesia and would be summoned only when necessary.

Another axis of this coalition will be brought back in for the Iranian invasion and that is UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Oman.

I see alot of unnecessary talks about Kashmir and I honestly don't understand the importance of that place while it's time will come but first is first. Time for Pakistan to have an adventure. Yemen serves as the greatest training ground.

If you also think about it a hostile nation can't sit in the middle it's currently surrounded.
 
I'm sorry but this has to be one of the dumbest threads I've ever seen here, almost on the levels of those started by Indian trolls. What are you smoking brother :drag:?
 
You forgot to mention that Pakistan should also invade Mars and the Zeta Reticuli Constellation too......... :disagree:
 
Iran will eventually bite the dust just check out it's location? The down the road this is going down 100%
 
Iran is nothing but a nuisance for Pakistan, we can crush it like a bug when we want to but why waste the effort.
 
I'm sorry but invading Iran would not be a walk in the park for Pakistan at all. Have you studied the geography of Iran? Even invading for the US would be a very tough act.
 
do people get ban here for stupidity ? if yes please ban him quickly and remove this
 
We dont want to invade them, who would want to invade a country half drunk on Mullah BS and the other half on fake delluions of Persian grandeour. I was refering to crushing them which we can do quite easily while sitting in Pakistan but why would we when as i said Iran is nothing but a mere nuisance.
 
