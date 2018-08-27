Why Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline is Important

Pakistan's gas fields are only expected to last for about another 20 years at the most due to heavy industrial usage. To meet the future energy demands, Pakistan is currently looking at two projects: 1. TAPI Pipeline 2. Iran-Pakistan Pipeline First, a brief review (for those who are not interested, skip to the end) Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) The pipeline will transport natural gas from the Galkynysh Gas Field (2nd largest in the world) in Turkmenistan through Afghanistan into Pakistan and then to India. Construction on the project started in Turkmenistan in December 2015. The pipeline is expected to be operational by 2019. The project has drawn strong US support (in contrast to Iran-Pakistan pipeline) The Taliban have vowed to cooperate and not disrupt the project in areas they control. Technical details: capacity = 33 billion cubic metres per year (5 billion Afghanistan and 14 billion to each Pakistan and India.) estimated cost = $10 billion Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline originally, the pipeline was intended to supply gas from South Pars gas field located in the Persian Gulf to Pakistan. India later agreed to be the part of the project, but eventually withdrew. On 4 September 2012, the project was announced to commence before October 2012 and be completed by December 2014. However, the project could not be completed for various reasons: 1)"External pressure" international sanctions against Iran meant sanctions for Pakistan if it continued with the pipeline. In January 2010, the United States asked Pakistan to abandon the pipeline project. If cancelling the project, Pakistan would receive assistance from the United States for construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal and importing electricity from Tajikistan through Afghanistan. On 29 January 2013, US consul general Michael Dodman threatened Pakistan with economic sanctions if it does not abandon the project. On 15 April 2012, it was reported through unnamed diplomatic sources in Islamabad that Saudia Arabia was offering to deliver an "alternative package" to Pakistan if the country abandoned its cooperation with Iran. In addition to oil the package would also include a cash loan and oil facility. 2)"Pricing Issues" In late October 2013, Sustainable Policy Development Institute published a report in which the proposed pipeline was termed as "death sentence" for Pakistan. Since the prices in the contract are linked to crude oil prices, the government "blatantly ignored the energy dynamics and its pricing while going for this deal". The gas sold to Pakistan will be higher priced than the current domestic prices of gas in the country. On 25-Feb-2014, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the National Assembly that the project for the moment is off the tables. Row With Iran In 2010 Iran and Pakistan signed an agreement on the pipeline. According to the agreement, each country must complete its section by 2014. In 2011, Iran announced that it had completed construction of its section If Pakistan failed to fulfill its obligation to complete the pipeline on its side by the end of 2014, it would have to pay a daily penalty of $1 million to Iran until completion. In February 2018, Iranian oil minister threatened to take legal action against Pakistan in the International Court Of Justice if Pakistan fails to develop the gas pipeline. Technical Details Max. capacity = 40 billion cubic metres (with India out, however, the pipeline will carry only 8.7 billion cubic metres to meet Pakistan's needs initially) diameter = 56 inches expected constructioin cost = US$7.5 billion WHY IRAN-PAKISTAN PIPELINE SHOULD NOT BE IGNORED: 1. Country upstream in the supply chain can choke the one downstream of the project For example, Pakistan could slow/stop the gas supply to India in times of tension (although, with multiple countries involved and economic reasons this is unlikely, but still, a remote possibility, for instance, https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...f-russia-cuts-the-gas-to-europe-10074294.html ) Afghanistan could do the same to Pakistan or India could use Afghanistan to threaten Pakistan with cutting off the gas (recently Afghanistan threatened Pakistan’s access to Central Asian countries… https://tribune.com.pk/story/1180690/alternative-exists-pakistan-little-need-worry-kabuls-threat/ ) Therefore it is imperative that Pakistan had an alternate gas supplier like Iran… With the deteriorating India-Iran relations, this can be extremely beneficial in the future 2. After completion of TAPI, gas prices could undergo renegotiation repeatedly over the years Having an alternative would ensure lack of dependence on one supplier 3. Iranian gas is likely to be cheaper than TAPI. Despite the 2013 Sustainable Policy Development Institute report Iranian gas is likely to be cheaper than its competition, according to some sources. the estimated cost of gas delivered from Iran = US$11 per million British thermal unit (MMBTU) TAPI gas cost = $13 per MMBTU imported LNG = $18 per MMBTU India's Direct Undersea Pipeline Since the year 2017, India has been planning to disassociate from this Iran-Pak pipeline, and working on a cheaper independent undersea pipeline directly from Iran. However, with the escalating tensions between Tehan and New-Dehli, thanks to added US pressure, this project is not likely to come to fruition anytime soon. Also, after TAPI, India has already shown its willingness to use Pakistan's land for gas supply.