  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Why Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline is Important

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by AGENT-47, Aug 27, 2018 at 5:40 AM.

    AGENT-47

    Pakistan's gas fields are only expected to last for about another 20 years at the most due to heavy industrial usage.
    To meet the future energy demands, Pakistan is currently looking at two projects:

    1. TAPI Pipeline
    2. Iran-Pakistan Pipeline

    First, a brief review (for those who are not interested, skip to the end)

    Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI)

    • The pipeline will transport natural gas from the Galkynysh Gas Field (2nd largest in the world) in Turkmenistan through Afghanistan into Pakistan and then to India.
    • Construction on the project started in Turkmenistan in December 2015.
    • The pipeline is expected to be operational by 2019.
    • The project has drawn strong US support (in contrast to Iran-Pakistan pipeline)
    • The Taliban have vowed to cooperate and not disrupt the project in areas they control.

    Technical details:
    • capacity = 33 billion cubic metres per year (5 billion Afghanistan and 14 billion to each Pakistan and India.)
    • estimated cost = $10 billion

    Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline

    • originally, the pipeline was intended to supply gas from South Pars gas field located in the Persian Gulf to Pakistan.
    • India later agreed to be the part of the project, but eventually withdrew.
    • On 4 September 2012, the project was announced to commence before October 2012 and be completed by December 2014.
    • However, the project could not be completed for various reasons:
    1)"External pressure"
    • international sanctions against Iran meant sanctions for Pakistan if it continued with the pipeline.
    • In January 2010, the United States asked Pakistan to abandon the pipeline project. If cancelling the project, Pakistan would receive assistance from the United States for construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal and importing electricity from Tajikistan through Afghanistan. On 29 January 2013, US consul general Michael Dodman threatened Pakistan with economic sanctions if it does not abandon the project.
    • On 15 April 2012, it was reported through unnamed diplomatic sources in Islamabad that Saudia Arabia was offering to deliver an "alternative package" to Pakistan if the country abandoned its cooperation with Iran. In addition to oil the package would also include a cash loan and oil facility.
    2)"Pricing Issues"
    • In late October 2013, Sustainable Policy Development Institute published a report in which the proposed pipeline was termed as "death sentence" for Pakistan. Since the prices in the contract are linked to crude oil prices, the government "blatantly ignored the energy dynamics and its pricing while going for this deal". The gas sold to Pakistan will be higher priced than the current domestic prices of gas in the country.

    On 25-Feb-2014, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the National Assembly that the project for the moment is off the tables.

    Row With Iran
    • In 2010 Iran and Pakistan signed an agreement on the pipeline. According to the agreement, each country must complete its section by 2014.
    • In 2011, Iran announced that it had completed construction of its section
    • If Pakistan failed to fulfill its obligation to complete the pipeline on its side by the end of 2014, it would have to pay a daily penalty of $1 million to Iran until completion.
    • In February 2018, Iranian oil minister threatened to take legal action against Pakistan in the International Court Of Justice if Pakistan fails to develop the gas pipeline.

    Technical Details
    • Max. capacity = 40 billion cubic metres (with India out, however, the pipeline will carry only 8.7 billion cubic metres to meet Pakistan's needs initially)
    • diameter = 56 inches
    • expected constructioin cost = US$7.5 billion

    WHY IRAN-PAKISTAN PIPELINE SHOULD NOT BE IGNORED:

    1. Country upstream in the supply chain can choke the one downstream of the project

    Therefore it is imperative that Pakistan had an alternate gas supplier like Iran…
    With the deteriorating India-Iran relations, this can be extremely beneficial in the future

    2. After completion of TAPI, gas prices could undergo renegotiation repeatedly over the years
    • Having an alternative would ensure lack of dependence on one supplier
    3. Iranian gas is likely to be cheaper than TAPI.

    Despite the 2013 Sustainable Policy Development Institute report Iranian gas is likely to be cheaper than its competition, according to some sources.
    • the estimated cost of gas delivered from Iran = US$11 per million British thermal unit (MMBTU)
    • TAPI gas cost = $13 per MMBTU
    • imported LNG = $18 per MMBTU

    India's Direct Undersea Pipeline
    • Since the year 2017, India has been planning to disassociate from this Iran-Pak pipeline, and working on a cheaper independent undersea pipeline directly from Iran.
    • However, with the escalating tensions between Tehan and New-Dehli, thanks to added US pressure, this project is not likely to come to fruition anytime soon.
    • Also, after TAPI, India has already shown its willingness to use Pakistan's land for gas supply.
    FalconStar

    PTI government has announced they won't be pursuing the Iran Pakistan gas pipeline cause of the sanctions and they have already talked it out with Iran and they assured them they won't be taking the case to the International Court as they were thinking of doing before.
     
    AGENT-47

    Yes, it's unfortunate. But looking at the current economic situation, it not surprising...
     
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    Where we buy our gas services is no body else's business
     
    Turingsage

    India is worlds second largest importer of oil and gas from Iran.



    https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Who-Was-Buying-Iranian-Oil-And-What-Happens-Next.html
    These are May end figures from this year

    India Crude Imports From Iran Increase 48 Percent
    Wednesday, August 01, 2018
    India Crude Imports From Iran Increase 48 Percent

    India’s Ministry of Petroleum has announced that crude imports from Iran witnessed a massive jump this June in comparison to last year, disproving reports published by global research agencies that India had heavily cut down crude purchases from Iran due to American sanctions.

    Indian refineries imported 48% more Iranian crude in June this year as compared to imports from June 2017, according to government estimates, Sputnik reported.

    "Indian refineries imported 1.9 million tons of crude oil from Iran in June 2017 and placed an order for 2.82 million tons in June 2018," India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in parliament on Monday.

    However, the minister did not provide the amount of oil shipped from Iran during the current month. Presenting monthly details, Pradhan informed parliament that Iranian crude imports had witnessed an 11.8% increase in March, 16.5% in April and 16% in May in comparison to the corresponding months of last year.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani visited New Delhi in February this year and during his trip India promised to increase crude oil imports from Iran from 205,000 barrels per day in 2017-18 to 396,000 barrels per day in 2018-19.

    Earlier, citing data from industry and shipping sources, Reuters had reported that India's monthly oil imports from Iran had declined 16% in June this year as compared to May.

    The Indian Oil Ministry has revealed that India and China have discussed the possibility of forming an "oil buyers' club" that can negotiate better terms with sellers.

    "Meetings have been held between India and China, both at ministerial and company levels. During these meetings, both sides expressed interest in cooperating to deal with high crude oil and gas prices, including through increased communication between companies to work towards control and reduce spikes in prices," Minister Pradhan stated in parliament.

    Despite several requests and threats from the US administration to cut trade ties with Iran, the Indian government has insisted that its trade decision would be guided by the country's interest and won't be compromised for any third country."
    https://financialtribune.com/articles/energy/90889/india-crude-imports-from-iran-increase-48-percent


    This is from August of this year from the horses mouth the largest English financial daily in IRAN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


    I know most Pakistanis live in gagaland of their own imagining. Whatever exists between India and Iran are the day to day tough economic discussions that have many trade issues to settle. Pakistan does not exist here. Its the US and Saudi slave. It failed the IPI by breaking the contract and costing Iranians billions. Its debatable if Iran would be willing to sell gas to Pakistan at a sensible price again as Pakistan has stabbed them in the back every time the issue of Gas or oil come up.
    You would not buy even a barrel of Iranian crude or even gas to heat a single house as you are entirely tied to the Saudi Monarchy.


    We Indians are well diversified. We are and remain friends with Iran Saudi UAE Qatar Kuwait and Bahrain and the US/Russia.
     
