Pakistan and Afghanistan are both beggar nations brother, this is the sad reality for both.



The only praise I would give is that it’s dignity is still intact and no foreigners have it under occupation.



Economic realities are however grim for us both as we don’t have oil to pump like KSA and Iran. If Saudi tomorrow decided to send all 3 million PAK nationals home then Pakistan would be on its feet today. If China demanded tomorrow to have its debt repaid, Pakistan would be on its knees.



The only hope I see for both nations is to merge or at least have strong relations like US & Canada, as AFG currently has 3 trillion worth of unexploited resources that could help the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.



But all I see is this sinking ship and Pak nationals clap when calamity hits Afghanistan, and Afghan nationals clap whenever calamity hits Pakistan. This is the sad state of affairs our people are in, while we in Europe and Americas enjoy our chicken tikka and biryani.

