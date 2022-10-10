What's new

Why Iran failed to repel Saudi regional dominance and other entities

I have seen a similar thread and this is an answer to it and that thread was from 2019 they couldn't have been more wrong.. It comes down to lack of logistical means and lack of manpower.

1. After 10 years of cruelling war Iran failed to defeat the rebels but managed to push it back and handing over the rein to Russia even that didn't give them Syria but instead it became a place shared by 2 superpowers and 1 regional power each holding a corner (Russia, US and a regional power in Turkey)

If you take all of them out of the picture and just add the locals and the iranian militias the rebels would have defeated them just like it happened in 2015 when Solemani went to Moscow and insert Russia all tho fighting russia for 5 years the rebels managed to hold on to vaste territories a bit help from Turkey which put things into 3 defecto states. If you can't gain solid victory under these conditions in a 10 year war it were never meant to happen due to lack of resources and logistic means

2. The Yemen war is another example where the Houthis failed to defeat their local counterparts who have the upper hand in all the economical areas including the larger land while their area was turned into rubble. The Houthis don't have the manpower or means to defeat their local foes this is a far gone conclusion.

3. The Saudi influence extends to all the GCC countries, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan making them the solid dominance in the area with Turkey's Azerbaijan. Syria, Iraq following second. In order for Iran to ethablish dominance they need more manpower, weaponry, resources which is lacking. It has some influence in Iraq via militias.. Syria is pretty much Russian dominanted zone and parts of destroyed Yemen...

4. Mid-east is politically tough area because everyone has self-glory image of himself hence they all share that in common hence it is hard to inject influence outside of soft-power which Iran has not been good at.. Nor regionally or internationally compared to the saudis

5. The truth is that the saudis they don't view Iran as existential threat and never did but rather a minor annoyance but however they view a combined NATO as the only existential threat all tho they are allies and have good relations but they view them as the only element that can undo them on paper from a stragetic point of view. They would be outnumbered and outgunned and in a such scenario they are banking on Pakistan to insert itself if such an existential threat was put on their throats even if Pakistan was to join them it would be an uphill task

If you noticed all their dispute is from them revolting against Saudi regional dominance not the other way around
 
You are three years late, step up your game.
I have seen a similar thread and this is an answer to it and that thread was from 2019 they couldn't have been more wrong.. It comes down to lack of logistical means and lack of manpower.

1. After 10 years of cruelling war Iran failed to defeat the rebels but managed to push it back and handing over the rein to Russia even that didn't give them Syria but instead it became a place shared by 2 superpowers and 1 regional power each holding a corner (Russia, US and a regional power in Turkey)

If you take all of them out of the picture and just add the locals and the iranian militias the rebels would have defeated them just like it happened in 2015 when Solemani went to Moscow and insert Russia all tho fighting russia for 5 years the rebels managed to hold on to vaste territories a bit help from Turkey which put things into 3 defecto states. If you can't gain solid victory under these conditions in a 10 year war it were never meant to happen due to lack of resources and logistic means

2. The Yemen war is another example where the Houthis failed to defeat their local counterparts who have the upper hand in all the economical areas including the larger land while their area was turned into rubble. The Houthis don't have the manpower or means to defeat their local foes this is a far gone conclusion.

3. The Saudi influence extends to all the GCC countries, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan making them the solid dominance in the area with Turkey's Azerbaijan. Syria, Iraq following second. In order for Iran to ethablish dominance they need more manpower, weaponry, resources which is lacking. It has some influence in Iraq via militias.. Syria is pretty much Russian dominanted zone and parts of destroyed Yemen...

4. Mid-east is politically tough area because everyone has self-glory image of himself hence they all share that in common hence it is hard to inject influence outside of soft-power which Iran has not been good at.. Nor regionally or internationally compared to the saudis

5. The truth is that the saudis they don't view Iran as existential threat and never did but rather a minor annoyance but however they view a combined NATO as the only existential threat all tho they are allies and have good relations but they view them as the only element that can undo them on paper from a stragetic point of view. They would be outnumbered and outgunned and in a such scenario they are banking on Pakistan to insert itself if such an existential threat was put on their throats even if Pakistan was to join them it would be an uphill task

If you noticed all their dispute is from them revolting against Saudi regional dominance not the other way around
They gave us Syria and Yemen on a golden plate. Only a Wahabi from Saudi background would understand what i said.
 
5. The truth is that the saudis they don't view Iran as existential threat and never did but rather a minor annoyance but however they view a combined NATO as the only existential threat all tho they are allies and have good relations but they view them as the only element that can undo them on paper from a stragetic point of view. They would be outnumbered and outgunned and in a such scenario they are banking on Pakistan to insert itself if such an existential threat was put on their throats even if Pakistan was to join them it would be an uphill task
Make a movie about it. Could be the first lollywood movie I watch.
 

