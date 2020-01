1. How far behind is Indonesia?

Capital Attraction

2. Any bright spots?

3. What’s holding Indonesia back?

Labor laws are rigid, with rules on hiring and firing that businesses regard as burdensome. Severance pay provisions are among the most generous in the world -- about 95 weeks for a worker with 10 years tenure -- behind only Sri Lanka and Sierra Leone, according to World Bank data. In Vietnam it’s about 43 weeks, in Thailand, 50.

The regulatory landscape also can be a minefield. For example, some imports needed for manufacturing require a letter from the Ministry of Industry that is supposed to be issued in maximum five days, but typically takes three to six months or more.

A history of “economic nationalism,” as illustrated by the government’s so-called Negative Investment List, which restricts foreign ownership in areas ranging from brewing to mining, telecommunications to education.

Indonesia’s corporate tax rate of 25% is higher than regional rivals such as Vietnam and Thailand, although the government is planning a phased reduction to 20% starting in 2021.

Indonesia’s manufacturing sector is cut off from global supply chains, according to the World Bank. Imports of components are subject to costly and time-consuming pre-shipment inspections and tariffs -- 15% for tires, 10% for cable igniters, gas engines and gear boxes, for example. That means any resulting exports aren’t competitive.

4. Was it always so?

From Hero To Zero

5. What’s Jokowi done?

6. Is it working?

7. What’s he trying now?