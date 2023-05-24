What's new

Why India’s ‘Unprovoked Firing’ at the border has stopped?

Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,570
-18
1,407
Country
India
Location
India
According to Indian Ministry of Home Affairs data, there were 2,140 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018, 3,479 in 2019, and 5,133 in 2020. According to India, these are nothing but the ‘cover fire’ by Pakistan for terrorists who want to infiltrate into the Indian side of Kashmir.

Similarly, Pakistan accuses India of over 3000 violations in 2020 alone. But Pakistan has never blamed India for giving cover fire to terrorists who want to infiltrate into Pakistan.

So now that Pak army is busy in internal matters of the country, all such ‘unprovoked firings’ by India have suddenly stopped? 🤔

I mean, how is it possible that India suddenly stopped such violations when, according to Pakistan, it was ALWAYS India who started it?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,779
5
141,417
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
what indian army will eat if there is no paksitan ?
indian army need paksitan army more then we pakistanis need . this is the way both armies looting budget of poor south asians .
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,570
-18
1,407
Country
India
Location
India
Imran Khan said:
what indian army will eat if there is no paksitan ?
indian army need paksitan army more then we pakistanis need . this is the way both armies looting budget of poor south asians .
Click to expand...
We have a bigger problem here: China.
Pakistan is no longer a problem for India now. Ab to dosti bhi kar lenge.
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
17,649
-6
30,811
Country
India
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
what indian army will eat if there is no paksitan ?
indian army need paksitan army more then we pakistanis need . this is the way both armies looting budget of poor south asians .
Click to expand...

Bhaijaan, our army doesn’t run housing schemes, steel mills or brothel houses for money. Neither they intrude into Indian scenes to take democracy away from the parliament.

Aap apna dekhein!
 
CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2023
420
0
239
Country
India
Location
India
Kuru said:
According to Indian Ministry of Home Affairs data, there were 2,140 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018, 3,479 in 2019, and 5,133 in 2020. According to India, these are nothing but the ‘cover fire’ by Pakistan for terrorists who want to infiltrate into the Indian side of Kashmir.

Similarly, Pakistan accuses India of over 3000 violations in 2020 alone. But Pakistan has never blamed India for giving cover fire to terrorists who want to infiltrate into Pakistan.

So now that Pak army is busy in internal matters of the country, all such ‘unprovoked firings’ by India have suddenly stopped? 🤔

I mean, how is it possible that India suddenly stopped such violations when, according to Pakistan, it was ALWAYS India who started it?
Click to expand...
Isn't there a ceasefire enforced since 2021? Kaisi baate kar raha hai?
 
White privilege

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
1,535
1
1,900
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indians are 'respecting' the ceasefire because now they have Chinese breathing down their necks, and as a result, effective troop ratio at Pakistan front has dropped to favorable levels for Pakistan. In case of any sort of 'adventure', Indians , having depleted reserves, likely would not be able to promptly call in sufficient reinforcements, like in the past.
 
G

game

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 6, 2023
71
0
62
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Imran Khan said:
what indian army will eat if there is no paksitan ?
indian army need paksitan army more then we pakistanis need . this is the way both armies looting budget of poor south asians .
Click to expand...
Indian defense purchases are mostly brokered by politicians..there were kickbacks in Bofors ,Augusta helicopters purchases ,the Rafael deals etc ..The army officers are left with small change like uniforms purchases, ration etc
Because in Pakistan they can sell arms direct to Ukraine and no one knows who pocketed that money and how much
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,570
-18
1,407
Country
India
Location
India
White privilege said:
Indians are 'respecting' the ceasefire because now they have Chinese breathing down their necks, and as a result, effective troop ratio at Pakistan front has dropped to favorable levels for Pakistan. In case of any sort of 'adventure', Indians , having depleted reserves, likely would not be able to promptly call in sufficient reinforcements, like in the past.
Click to expand...
Or, it could be simple really.

Pak army is now busy internally. Hence no firing from Pak, and hence no rely from India.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,724
10
24,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kuru said:
According to Indian Ministry of Home Affairs data, there were 2,140 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018, 3,479 in 2019, and 5,133 in 2020. According to India, these are nothing but the ‘cover fire’ by Pakistan for terrorists who want to infiltrate into the Indian side of Kashmir.

Similarly, Pakistan accuses India of over 3000 violations in 2020 alone. But Pakistan has never blamed India for giving cover fire to terrorists who want to infiltrate into Pakistan.

So now that Pak army is busy in internal matters of the country, all such ‘unprovoked firings’ by India have suddenly stopped? 🤔

I mean, how is it possible that India suddenly stopped such violations when, according to Pakistan, it was ALWAYS India who started it?
Click to expand...
Never interrupt an enemy when he is making a mistake. From an Indian POV, why would they need to waste ammunition on killing Pakistanis when PA is doing the job for them.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

arjunk
India considering ending LoC ceasefire after Mujahideen attacks
2 3
Replies
32
Views
943
Neelo
Neelo
NagaBaba
Muzz, the world’s largest Muslim dating app, is struggling in India
2
Replies
18
Views
592
Paitoo
Paitoo
Windjammer
Pakistan rejects India’s closure of missile firing incident !
Replies
1
Views
780
Windjammer
Windjammer
iamnobody
The Final war between India & Pakistan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
132
Views
4K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
ghazi52
Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
176
Views
6K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom