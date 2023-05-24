Why India’s ‘Unprovoked Firing’ at the border has stopped?

According to Indian Ministry of Home Affairs data, there were 2,140 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2018, 3,479 in 2019, and 5,133 in 2020. According to India, these are nothing but the ‘cover fire’ by Pakistan for terrorists who want to infiltrate into the Indian side of Kashmir.
Similarly, Pakistan accuses India of over 3000 violations in 2020 alone. But Pakistan has never blamed India for giving cover fire to terrorists who want to infiltrate into Pakistan.
So now that Pak army is busy in internal matters of the country, all such ‘unprovoked firings’ by India have suddenly stopped? 🤔
I mean, how is it possible that India suddenly stopped such violations when, according to Pakistan, it was ALWAYS India who started it?
