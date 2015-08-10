Why India's triple crisis needs Modi to de-escalate & disengage from divisive politics at home Covid, China and economy are intense, intertwined crises that need political space and confidence. Responsibility to create them doesn’t lie with opposition.

Why India’s triple crisis needs Modi to de-escalate & disengage from divisive politics at home

Covid, China and economy are intense, intertwined crises that need political space and confidence. Responsibility to create them doesn’t lie with opposition.