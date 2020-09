Why India’s triple crisis needs Modi to de-escalate & disengage from divisive politics at home

Pick one comment from original websiterasgolla 13 September, 2020 at 12:58 am Many Hindus pretend that they do not understand SG’s message about why Modi needs to de-escalate and disengage from divisive politics at home and attend to India’s triple crisis.Certainly SG has not explained it directly, and BJP Hindus will hide their head in the sand like small brained ostriches when faced with a triple crisis. So let me explain bluntly what SG means.SG is not talking about confrontation with Rahul Gandhi, Mamta etc. That is in the course of normal politics.Modi and his RSS-BJP have had only one agendum : pumping Hindus up to fight Muslims within the country, to assert Hindu dominance and ownership of the country.Modi’s rise was only due to a pogrom he organised in Gujarat 2002. You think he put Muslims in their place and that was a great achievement. In fact, it is only burning your own country, it is not an achievement, you should be ashamed of yourself. It means you do not have the capability of leadership.After Modi became PM, all we saw was lynchings, rape, and destruction of the economy. In the second term, he embarked on CAA-NRC and a plan to build concentration camps in the Nazi style. Another pogrom was organised in Delhi. As he was engaged in these destructive and divisive activities, he did not plan to tackle Covid and China.See how Covid panned out. In Feb., he had no plan, he was engaged in confrontation with students and planning the Delhi pogrom. When Covid broke out, the initial reaction was for BJP oriented channels like Republic and Zee to declare it was a Covid jihad by Muslims. They broadcast stories claiming Markaz delegates spat on people – later it was admitted it was a fabrication. Based on this, Hindus started tweeting messages against Muslims and Arabs. The Hindus living in UAE and Kuwait also got carried away and started tweeting hate posts. They were caught and deported. The Arabs got to know what is Hindutva. Due to Aarti Lalchandani, there is a question mark about recruitment of Hindu doctors. In the end, all this has harmed Hindus and India more than Muslims. India’s Covid curve has gone up, it has gone out control and the govt. has given up.On top of that, Modi has created enemies with all neighbours – including Nepal. Threatening China with capture of Aksai Chin has induced China to give a beating and take more land. And they are going to harry India along the border. Now, India with its failing economy and Covid has to spend on defence. The army is now bogged down in Kashmir.That is what SG means. Divisive politics brings the BJP dividends, but at India’s expense.India has probably gone too far down the road of fascism to recover. Fascism has failed without exception and it will be the case in India also. Germany was destroyed, but because it was a mono cultural country, it could recover. Where fascism was tried in multi ethnic countries, it has led to break up of countries – like Yugoslavia. India is going Yugoslavia’s way.SG’s message is too little too late, and many Hindus will not even understand it.