Shipyards in India have lost out again to repair two US Navy warships that recently met with fatal accidents. Even as some leading private shipyards and defence PSU shipyards have been entrusted in the past with repair activities of foreign ships, India’s ship-repair facilities have fallen woefully short.

The American guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, which collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Japan did not make its way to India for repairs, and neither has another guided-missile destroyer, USS John S McCain, damaged in a collision with a merchant tanker entering the Singapore Strait.

Other Asian countries, notably Japan, Singapore and even Sri Lanka have moved aggressively bagging many foreign ship-repair orders. India has inadequate infrastructural support services needed for ship repair,”

Lamenting the lack of adequate government support to the ship-repair industry, the official said even ships owned by government agencies tend to choose foreign countries to carry out repairs instead of supporting Indian shipyards.