Why India's S-400 Missiles Scare China, Pakistan & Even The U.S? | The Grand Strategy With GD Bakshi

Sudarshan said: It were the Israeli Harops which destroyed the S-300s of Armenia, not the Bayraktar

Armenians had issues with TB2s. Harops were just numerous but they could deal with it and shout it down but they couldn't with TB2s due to jammers hence it had a field and could do pretty much everything. I even heard an interview on Armenian general admitting to this