India was the first client to show major interest in the Rafale, which had been in French service for almost 15 years with little success at promoting it overseas.

At well over $200 million per fighter, the aircraft was far from cost-effective even by European standards, with the United States and Russia developing and exporting far more sophisticated and heavier platforms such as the F-15E and Su-35 at a fraction of the cost.

While the aircraft integrated an advanced active electronically scanned (AESA) radar, the small size of the radar relative to those fitted on heavier aircraft such as the J-20 or F-15SA limited its performance.

engine performance was substandard with French engine technologies appearing to lag several decades behind the United States and Russia with just 75kN of afterburner thrust seriously limited manoeuvrability when fully loaded and contributed to the fighters below-average speed of Mach 1.8.