Why India’s Farming System Is Failing

India's agriculture is entirely dependent on crop varieties produced by Western corporates, the basis of India's green revolution.
That's quite shocking, even Bangladesh has successfully produced and has been farming its own varieties.
It's such a bold statement why the entire farming system is failing
But I think video points out that they copied US farming policy without really adopting to local needs
US farming cannot work without gov subsidy - US farming model is very abusive towards farmers and it's a perpetual cycle of corporate greed, debts on and on
India probably needs to test out successful, sustainable farming model in one state and than role it out nationally
Probably trueIt is by design.
Modi and sanghis are working for the West.
They want to eliminate all Indian farmers and replace them with Western food conglomerates.