Why India’s Farming System Is Failing

Oct 12, 2014
India's agriculture is entirely dependent on crop varieties produced by Western corporates, the basis of India's green revolution.

That's quite shocking, even Bangladesh has successfully produced and has been farming its own varieties.
 
Oct 7, 2018
This is due to Modi allowing Western GMO foods into India.

Indian farmers cannot make their own seeds and are now forced to buy seeds every sowing season.

This has been resulting is big losses and farmers have been committing suicides.
 
Jul 24, 2021
It's such a bold statement why the entire farming system is failing
But I think video points out that they copied US farming policy without really adopting to local needs
US farming cannot work without gov subsidy - US farming model is very abusive towards farmers and it's a perpetual cycle of corporate greed, debts on and on

India probably needs to test out successful, sustainable farming model in one state and than role it out nationally
 
Oct 7, 2018
It is by design.

Modi and sanghis are working for the West.

They want to eliminate all Indian farmers and replace them with Western food conglomerates.
 

