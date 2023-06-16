What's new

Why India's diaspora is so powerful

India has the largest diaspora in the world. But that isn't the only reason why Indian migrants are so influential—in business, science, and diplomacy.

What's up with the slew of seemingly pro-India articles by Econoshit all of a sudden?
A stick from the state department? 🧐
 
Cheepek said:
What's up with the slew of seemingly pro-India articles by Econoshit all of a sudden?
A stick from the state department? 🧐
Paitoo said:
I know, it is weird. Almost as if a new Economist has spawned.
May be, just may be has to do with certain defence deals the US is hoping to win. Saw a twitter post on another def site i wont name here, there was a pic of a stryker somewhere in Rajasthan apparently. I havent been able to find anything about it on google though.


Edit: ignore that bit I wrote in the post earlier. Did some digging and thats a pic of stryker from 2009 exercise. So back to the question, whats with the newly pro India posts.
 

