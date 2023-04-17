Why India's constitution will get abolished in the next 10-15 years and officially enter a state of dictatorship under a populist regime

India is falling from the within.. It has failed as civilization 8 years ago and it has other issues because it doesn't understand the dangers of extremism and populism towards itself.. Letting populism get out of hand it will eventually burn the one who has turned on it.



Example if you see the EU they carry out raids against these extremist far right-wings and extremist elements in order to keep them under check because they are dangerous even to the country itself and thru out the EU they are considered as national security risk for a good reason but BJP's experiment on populism has got out of hand and Modi and his team did it for power but not to turn the country into Facsism but the BJP has lost control over it now. There is no returning back.



BJP is extremely too light for the ISIS-versions coming up who might even seek ways and eventually cause the self-destruction of India but that is for another topic but the point is that the regime has lost control of it. They have no idea how fanatic the groups coming up are.. As a Pakistani I speak with experience because if someone was stupid enough to try to feed ISIS in your borders the first thing it will take out is the you.



Hence these extremists will abolish the constitution, no more elections with one man show. Banning all political groups, they will kill of anything they assume to be woke and cut relations with the west, international community and other allies because they are to woke for this extremists taste.



The state police is compromised and so is the army but not to the extend the police is compromised but the armed forces will follow soon which is how they will come to power.



But mark my words before 2040 they will come to power and abolish the ethablisment and constitution this is the worst enemy and I have already conversed with some of them