Only a handful of missile builders -- in the US, Russia, Europe and China -- have mastered the technologies that go into air-to-air missiles.

India joins that elite group.

All seven Astras hit their targets.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation which developed the Astra; Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, which integrated the Astra onto the Su-30MKI fighter; and over 50 private firms that participated in building the missile.

The Vympel launcher is integrated with all four of India's current generation fighters -- the Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and the Tejas -- allowing the Astra to be fired from all of them.

But the missile's seeker head is still imported.

This is a key development thrust for the DRDO. On the drawing board is a longer-range Astra Mark II, intended to shoot down enemy fighters up to 100 km away.

$2 million each