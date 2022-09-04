Why India's 13.5% GDP growth is a deceptively high number

Economists believe that a “base effect” Click to expand...

Looking at the real GDP levels, the economy grew only 3.8% from the corresponding quarter in 2019-20, if one writes off the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Click to expand...

India’s GDP contracted by 24.4% in 2020, grew by more than 20% in 2021 and the base effect was over, now what kind of base effect one has to argue about?Thats according to 2011-12 prices. Current prices GDP:Considering the miserable GDP growth of other countries someo fwhom are in recession, 7% is an excellent growth, maybe the fastest in the world.