Why Indians continue to be number one in American corporate fraud cases ?

Flight of falcon
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 22, 2019
- 2,118
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Every case of major American corporate fraud somehow involves Indian executives.
Take for example ongoing Theranos court case.
Ramesh Bawani:
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani is an American businessman who is the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, which was a privately held health technology company founded by his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Holmes.
This also goes for Medicare fraud and often involves Indian names .
May question is this: why despite having such high paying job these people commit frauds ?
Take for example ongoing Theranos court case.
Ramesh Bawani:
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani is an American businessman who is the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, which was a privately held health technology company founded by his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Holmes.
This also goes for Medicare fraud and often involves Indian names .
May question is this: why despite having such high paying job these people commit frauds ?