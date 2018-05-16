Why Indians are So Much Ignorant and Delusional?

This verified twitter account posted this video saying Taiwan airforce shot down PLAAF jet and there are dozens and dozens of bharatis celebrating it in comments
there is not even a single bharati telling this idiot that this is a fake news and nothing like that happened. All are celebrating this "shot down" like idiots
What is this level of delusion? Why these guys are so ignorant and delusional in this age of internet?
there is not even a single bharati telling this idiot that this is a fake news and nothing like that happened. All are celebrating this "shot down" like idiots
What is this level of delusion? Why these guys are so ignorant and delusional in this age of internet?