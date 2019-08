Do you get the sense that Indian Muslims have been quiet on the Kashmir issue because more than anyone else, they will get branded as anti-national?



Interview of Shehla Rashid, Kashmiri activist.That has always been the case. Kashmiri Muslims have always had this complaint that Indian Muslims do not speak up for them. It has another dimension. Long back, before I was an activist, I discussed this with an Indian Muslim, who said ― so many of us left this country. Just imagine, if Partition had not happened. We don’t want Kashmir to secede because we would even be fewer. We would want Kashmiris to step up to the national stage and assert Muslim leadership in the country.There you go, these napunsik people neither can take care of themselves and want Kashmiris to suffer with them indefinitely.