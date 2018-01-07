What's new

Why indian ministers are visiting Iran???

Vapour

Vapour

FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
145
0
123
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bill Longley said:
Click to expand...
Appreciate that the visit has been analysed through a China-centric lens and of course, that's the focal point right now, but invariably we should also think about what role or dimension could Pakistan have been brought up in these meetings. The obvious being the current ongoing ops along the border with Iran, which must be hurting a lot of state and non-state actors, who do not want CPEC to succeed and the province of Balochistan to be peaceful, for the national treasures it has.
 
Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2008
1,583
0
1,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vapour said:
Appreciate that the visit has been analysed through a China-centric lens and of course, that's the focal point right now, but invariably we should also think about what role or dimension could Pakistan have been brought up in these meetings. The obvious being the current ongoing ops along the border with Iran, which must be hurting a lot of state and non-state actors, who do not want CPEC to succeed and the province of Balochistan to be peaceful, for the national treasures it has.
Click to expand...
Sir india has nothing to offer compare to 400 billion chinese investment. Iran is now part of OBOR where as india is expected to enter Asian NATO hence completely entering in US camp
 
Vapour

Vapour

FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
145
0
123
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bill Longley said:
Sir india has nothing to offer compare to 400 billion chinese investment. Iran is now part of OBOR where as india is expected to enter Asian NATO hence completely entering in US camp
Click to expand...
True, but when it's about national interests, then even your alliances take a backseat.
 
Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2008
1,583
0
1,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vapour said:
True, but when it's about national interests, then even your alliances take a backseat.
Click to expand...
Iran's interest is with china and Russia . India stopped buying it's oil and slashed 2/3 of chahbahar budget and Iran noted it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Tejas Spokesman Indian and Iranian Foreign ministers meet in Tehran. Second visit to Iran by an Indian minister in a week Central & South Asia 6
Tejas Spokesman Indian Defence minister visits Iran for military talks Indian Defence Forum 3
R Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits Pangong Lake in Ladakh Central & South Asia 8
BHarwana BBC: Some Insight on Indian Defence ministers visit to Russia Central & South Asia 0
Jyotish Siachen Glacier is now open for tourists to visit: Indian defence minister Central & South Asia 5
B Defence Minister, IAF Chief to visit France, to receive first Indian Rafale Fighter Plane Indian Defence Forum 99
PDF Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit UAE and Bahrain from Aug 23-25 Indian Defence Forum 19
S Modi UK visit: Protesters say Indian Prime Minister is not welcome Central & South Asia 3
Devil Soul Indian reports rejected: Pakistan says minister’s visit to India not decided Strategic & Foreign Affairs 9
I Goa Not For Indians? Minister Wants To Make It So Expensive So That Only Foreigners Can Visit Central & South Asia 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top