Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills Government move to reform agricultural marketing has sparked protests, with critics calling the move ‘pro-corporate’.

The government has left us at the mercy of big corporations.

RASHPINDER SINGH, A FARMER Click to expand...

Rashpinder Singh, 27, a farmer from Punjab state

Harvinder Singh Lakhowal, 53, member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, the group spearheading agitation against the bills in Punjab

Davinder Sharma, food and trade policy analyst

Kavitha Kuruganti, the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture

Sudha Narayan, agricultural economist at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research