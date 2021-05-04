Why Indian celebrities stay mum in the Covid crisis

https://thekashmirwalla.com/2021/05/india-burns-but-celebrities-stay-mum/
India burns but celebrities stay mum
I guess not all of them, they either are bought by or are afraid of BJP,They all run to overseas already. What can they say?
The gandhi of Indian congress is a weak leader. Modi make so much mistake and there.is not a strong leader with charisma that can exposed modi mistakes and challenge his powerI guess not all of them, they either are bought by or are afraid of BJP,
amazingly it's the foreign player expressed sympathy towards Indian public, but the Indian celebrities themselves keep their mouth shut on covid
Xi is the strongest leader on this planet because none of 1.4 bn Chinese can question him. No matte what he does, he is never questioned.The gandhi of Indian congress is a weak leader. Modi make so much mistake and there.is not a strong leader with charisma that can exposed modi mistakes and challenge his power
Can you question modi first answer that lolXi is the strongest leader on this planet because none of 1.4 bn Chinese can question him. No matte what he does, he is never questioned.
He is doing a good job. Of cos the people are supporting him.Xi is the strongest leader on this planet because none of 1.4 bn Chinese can question him. No matte what he does, he is never questioned.
it is difficult to stay in power in China for any leader if something like India happens. CPC is very efficient in removing incompetent leaders in a matter of days. CPC's strict disciplinary actions do not get publicized in the outside world but they do take place everyday all around China.He is doing a good job. Of cos the people are supporting him.
In India, incompetent leader who caused millions of infection can still stay as leader
Bcoz of the fear for their life.. their livelihood and their prospects.
Xi is the strongest leader on this planet because none of 1.4 bn Chinese can question him. No matte what he does, he is never questioned.
BJP fights so dirtyBcoz of the fear for their life.. their livelihood and their prospects.
I can give many but take 2 examples..
Amir Khan:
it's been over 2 years that he said in that interview that he and his wife worry about India and it being a safe place for his kids etc. Now compared to the past.. now he is not a brand ambassador of major brands.. commercials have almost dried out... his stature in the industry is there but commercially he has taken a huge hit
Siddharth:
A South Indian actor was critical of modi and the handling of vovid epidemic.. he gets hundreds of death and rape threats within a few days... he has posted many over social media and openly blames the BJP IT cell for this
Fight is always dirty for loser but not for winners.
BJP fights so dirty
And who's the winner India/Modi lol, Modi is building the palace for his safety, and leave its people dying in streets, it that your win ??? lolFight is always dirty for loser but not for winners.