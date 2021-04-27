What's new

Why Indian celebrities are silent on covid-19 deaths, system paralysis

Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
335
0
190
Country
India
Location
Canada
Political bias.. duh.

Like everyone else, celebrities are also entitled to their own political views and the biases that come along with it. In some ways, it is better if they don't express them publicly. At the very least, it will allow them to keep a fanbase across all sides. Some tend to do this better than others.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,538
-17
22,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Wood said:
Political bias.. duh.

Like everyone else, celebrities are also entitled to their own political views and the biases that come along with it. In some ways, it is better if they don't express them publicly. At the very least, it will allow them to keep a fanbase across all sides. Some tend to do this better than others.
Click to expand...
They are pretty swift to react on matters that benefits them. LOL at political bias.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,562
8
11,533
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
Because these heroes are only present when they can score points.
Click to expand...
Very hard hitting words and slapstick sarcasm in words and visuals.

Indian out of mainstream media, called sickular, liberandus run, is turning it around.

Few viewers for them in radicalized India, increased now as people want to hear the covid-19 reality not shown by Godi Modi's media.
Suriya said:
That's because they live in Mumbai, ruled by Shiv Sena which has very little tolerance for criticism.
Click to expand...
Like and wow, can't believe you spoke the reality... BJP too not just shiv sena.

Seen the changes in other media as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom