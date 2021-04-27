N.Siddiqui
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 21, 2015
- 6,562
- 8
- Country
-
- Location
-
They are pretty swift to react on matters that benefits them. LOL at political bias.Political bias.. duh.
Like everyone else, celebrities are also entitled to their own political views and the biases that come along with it. In some ways, it is better if they don't express them publicly. At the very least, it will allow them to keep a fanbase across all sides. Some tend to do this better than others.
That's because they live in Mumbai, ruled by Shiv Sena which has very little tolerance for criticism.Why Indian celebrities are silent on covid-19 deaths, system paralysis
Very hard hitting words and slapstick sarcasm in words and visuals.Because these heroes are only present when they can score points.
Like and wow, can't believe you spoke the reality... BJP too not just shiv sena.That's because they live in Mumbai, ruled by Shiv Sena which has very little tolerance for criticism.