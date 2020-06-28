Why India space capability deteriorated so much since Modi came into power?

Remembering Chandrayaan-1 launch: When India touched moon 11 years ago On the 11th anniversary of Chandrayaan-1 launch, we look back at how it all happened.

Why India's Mars mission is so cheap - and thrilling India's Mangalyaan satellite is staggeringly cheap by Western standards - but it hopes to address some of the biggest questions on Mars, writes the BBC's Jonathan Amos.

Before Modi came into power 2014, India was a space superpower in Asia and to a large extend a superpower in the world. For instance, India was the first Asian country to land on the moon in 2009, and the first country in the world to find water on the moon. When human settles down on the moon, the entire human race owes a lot to each and every Indian.Then in 2014, Mangalyaan reached Mars on its first attempt. This was a feat that neither USA nor USSR could have dreamed of. This achievement happened only a few months after Modi came into power, so it's hard to attribute it to him.In comparison, China was roughly half a decade behind India, landing on the moon and Mars only in 2013 and 2021, respectively.However in the past few years, China is starting to show signs of catching up with India under Modi's watch! So can someone tell me what exactly is happening? Why does Modi is allowing this to happen?!