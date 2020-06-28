What's new

Why India space capability deteriorated so much since Modi came into power?

Before Modi came into power 2014, India was a space superpower in Asia and to a large extend a superpower in the world. For instance, India was the first Asian country to land on the moon in 2009, and the first country in the world to find water on the moon. When human settles down on the moon, the entire human race owes a lot to each and every Indian.

Remembering Chandrayaan-1 launch: When India touched moon 11 years ago

On the 11th anniversary of Chandrayaan-1 launch, we look back at how it all happened.
Then in 2014, Mangalyaan reached Mars on its first attempt. This was a feat that neither USA nor USSR could have dreamed of. This achievement happened only a few months after Modi came into power, so it's hard to attribute it to him.

Why India's Mars mission is so cheap - and thrilling

India's Mangalyaan satellite is staggeringly cheap by Western standards - but it hopes to address some of the biggest questions on Mars, writes the BBC's Jonathan Amos.
In comparison, China was roughly half a decade behind India, landing on the moon and Mars only in 2013 and 2021, respectively.

However in the past few years, China is starting to show signs of catching up with India under Modi's watch! So can someone tell me what exactly is happening? Why does Modi is allowing this to happen?!
 
:D :D:D

You one of those CECA virus in Singapore?

Did you bring any of the Indian strain with you in your lungs when you came?
 
Ask Chinese whether they are ready accept that they were half decade behind? This reminds me the post of India becoming failed state inspite of growing to 5th position in GDP from No 10 before Modi came in.
 
I1k bus and pslv plus nasa DSN meant India was ahead? Okkkkk..... What about the Chandrayaan-1 failure? Power supply was toasted halfway and could finish mapping the moon. Guess who produced the best 3d moon map to date?
 
He is like that. these morons are unbeleivable.
 
Modi is actually Chinese agent. :lol: He screw the Vikram moon lander. He also purposely organized mass rally and gathering to sabotage Indian with covid-19.

Modi is a great comrade! :enjoy:
 
