WHY INDIA NULLIFYING ARTICLE 370 IS AN EXISTENTIAL ISSUE FOR PAKISTAN — ITS MEDINA PROJECT IS FINISHED



The spectacle of Pakistan tying itself in knots over the nullification of Article 370 may appear curious to the Indians and to the world at large, but we need to understand the fundamentals underlying this unusual behaviour.On the face of it, one would find it highly unusual that change of an internal arrangement within the Indian Constitution should excite its perpetually hostile neighbour so much. Yet, if you go behind the reasons for the creation of Pakistan, it would make perfect sense.Its top performance was in United Provinces where it won 29 out of the 35 seats it contested, out of a total of 66 Muslim seats.in its kitty. Jinnah offered to form a coalition with Congress, but was rebuffed.In the Muslim majority Punjab and Bengal, regional parties formed the government.His poor performance even in the Muslim seats convinced him that he had to do something to become the exclusive spokesman for the Muslims, much like what Asaduddin Owaisi tries today.According to this Theory, Muslims were a separate and equal Nation, or Qaum as distinct from the Hindu nation. This concept of nation is based on the Muslim concept of Ummat, or Islamic brotherhood (Ummah in Arabic).Jinnah’s sense of betrayal by Congress, his overweening ambition, support of the Muslim Ulama, and the interests of theIt was in this background when Congress gave an opportunity to the League in October 1939 by resigning from all Provincial Governments over Britain’s unilateral induction of India into the 2nd World War. This idealist posture of Congress, dictated by Mahatma Gandhi, would have seminal consequences.The British were obliged by this action of Jinnah, andThis, among other causes, was a major cause for bloody riots of partition in the areas that were to become Pakistan.The Muslim League transformed into a totally communal outfit. Two-Nation Theory not merely sought a separate area for the ‘Muslim Nation’ within the Indian sub-continent, but also had the basic Islamic theology in mind as in the Hidayah (guidance) issued by Deoband and fondly approved by the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, i.e.It quotes the Prophet and lays down,Thus the original map of the sub-continent drawn by Chaudhary Rehmat Ali included every part of India having more than 20% Muslim population in Pakistan, or made it independent State, to be included in the Commonwealth of Pakistan later. The original idea of Two-Nation Theory was to take a nearly equal area out of India, and to later subsume the remaining smaller States into its Imperial fold, so as to be able to fulfil the holy task that remained unfulfilled during the Mughal Rule.They were supported in this endeavour by the Communists, who acted on the behest of Soviet Union and their new-found friendship with the British. The Gangadhar Adhikari papers on behalf of the CPI were exactly on the same lines. CPI even submitted a plan for vivisecting India into Pakistan and 17 other countries on the basis of ethnicity and language. See the map below:Even Jinnah did not seriously think of his plan for partition to be feasible. He was merely playing for the maximum. The British, however, were keen to maintain a foothold in the areas abutting Afghanistan and Central Asia as a part of The Great Game they were playing with the Soviet Union for influence in the Central Asia.The League swept every Province where Muslims were a minority. Even in Punjab, it fell short, andMuslim League managed to form the government in Sind with a wafer-thin majority.When Nehru rejected the Cabinet Mission Plan for a weak centre and strong provinces with an option to secede, Jinnah openly used the religion card, and used riots and communal violence fanned by the Muslim Ulama, as well as by the organised hordes of Muslim League to make he partition of India inevitable.Having achieved the partition on the basis of Two-Nation Theory, the Muslim League was disappointed at not having achieved its objective of getting the full provinces of Punjab and Bengal. As I pointed out in the map, theThe Muslim Ulama was divided into two shades of opinions — The Sufi Barelvi group, supported by theThe ultimate objective of both the groups was the same — complete conversion of India to Islam. The believers and their Allah do not allow any accommodation as the Earth is supposed to have been created by Allah for his believers (Given this background, and the long term objective of vivisection of India and its complete conversion to Islam, it was quite intolerable for the Pakistan establishment, which got reinforced by theSo when Sheikh Abdullah was able to use his deception to carve out a separate status for J&K, Pakistan saw this as a validation of the Two-Nation Theory. That India had to accord a special status to its only Muslim majority State completed vindicated the Two-Nation Theory in the eyes of Pakistan and its establishment, and they could sell this snake oil to the Pakistani public.which is nothing but an euphemism for the Two-Nation Theory.This complicated relationship among the various organs of the Pakistani establishment, and the Army’s self-styled role of prptector of Nazaria-e-Pakistan has meant that it even espoused Jihad in order to pretend to fulfil the raison-détre behind the existence of Pakistan, i.e. conquer the Mecca of India from its stronghold of Pakistani Medina.In the world view of Pakistani Army, a defeat in the conventional sense is not really a defeat. A defeat will happen only when it loses its anchor and will to fight.When India rectified the mistake it made in 1949 by incorporating Art. 370, and scrapped its provisions, the Islamisation project has received a terminal jolt. After cleansing the Valley, the next project was Jammu. Even if India had offered J&K to Pakistan, they would have targeted other parts of India, because Two-Nation Theory ultimately seeks to end all plurality and diversity and make the whole world subservient to Allah.That is why the lament in Pakistan is as full of grief as it was after the loss of Bangladesh.Because that anchor is now gone with the scrapping of 370 provisions, and J&K is now reduced to a mere UT, Pakistan is facing an existential crisis. The Medina Project has suffered an irredeemable jolt. Two-Nation Theory is over from India. Medina Project is over from Pakistan. The Army does not have anything left to protect.Pakistan’s reason for existence is gone. Understand their predicament!