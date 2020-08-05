Why India never had a chance against Pakistan and eventually backed down - Analysis

It may seem as if India is the larger of the two but this is only a misconception and numbers can be an illusion..



Pakistan just has to many support in central Asian states meaning at the event of a conflict India will take on more then Pakistan but a civilization bordering Pakistan itself. Pakistans allies in the region is to vaste and India's are none-existent even Sri-Lanka is in Pakistan's camp leaving India alone with Bangladesh who doesn't even want anything with India.



Pakistan-China relations means that even Myanmar and North Korea is in Pakistan camp one way or another. Then you have the whole Mid-east which is virtually Pakistan camp plus Turkey. From China to Turkey is a Pakistan camp even behind India in South east asia in ASEAN.



India had to back out from it's aggressive policies due to economical reasons because if they escalate anti-islam rhetoric they could face blockades around the world. Every 3rd country in the world is a muslim country.



On the military front: India is fearful and doesn't know what to expect after the 2019 bashing.



It had to withdraw for 3 reasons:



1.The Strength of Pakistan (being incapable of overcoming them militarily and as a matter fact Pakistan is the favourite in a conflict due to vaste disunity in India)



2. Economical reasons and fears of facing wide and large scale blockades and sanctions.



3. With little to no friends in the region and being politically isolated by Pakistan so technically India had no choice but join hands with Pakistan. They hold all the cards and beginning trade with Pakistan is more beneficial for India then the other way so that India gets access to central ASIA instead of being land-blocked,



Pakistan has defeated India in the politics, Military front and diplomacy to the point where India had no other choice but to give allegiance to Pakistan. India needs that trade corridor via Pakistan to stay open and useful for it's economical link to central Asia