What's new

Why India never had a chance against Pakistan and eventually backed down - Analysis

Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,809
-5
1,751
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
It may seem as if India is the larger of the two but this is only a misconception and numbers can be an illusion..

Pakistan just has to many support in central Asian states meaning at the event of a conflict India will take on more then Pakistan but a civilization bordering Pakistan itself. Pakistans allies in the region is to vaste and India's are none-existent even Sri-Lanka is in Pakistan's camp leaving India alone with Bangladesh who doesn't even want anything with India.

Pakistan-China relations means that even Myanmar and North Korea is in Pakistan camp one way or another. Then you have the whole Mid-east which is virtually Pakistan camp plus Turkey. From China to Turkey is a Pakistan camp even behind India in South east asia in ASEAN.

India had to back out from it's aggressive policies due to economical reasons because if they escalate anti-islam rhetoric they could face blockades around the world. Every 3rd country in the world is a muslim country.

On the military front: India is fearful and doesn't know what to expect after the 2019 bashing.

It had to withdraw for 3 reasons:

1.The Strength of Pakistan (being incapable of overcoming them militarily and as a matter fact Pakistan is the favourite in a conflict due to vaste disunity in India)

2. Economical reasons and fears of facing wide and large scale blockades and sanctions.

3. With little to no friends in the region and being politically isolated by Pakistan so technically India had no choice but join hands with Pakistan. They hold all the cards and beginning trade with Pakistan is more beneficial for India then the other way so that India gets access to central ASIA instead of being land-blocked,

Pakistan has defeated India in the politics, Military front and diplomacy to the point where India had no other choice but to give allegiance to Pakistan. India needs that trade corridor via Pakistan to stay open and useful for it's economical link to central Asia
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Falcon26
Have Pakistan’s most successful startup founders become Naspers’ latest victims?
Replies
0
Views
615
Falcon26
Falcon26
Orca
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
1K
Leviza
Leviza
xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
1K
Markandeya
M
-blitzkrieg-
How Indian IT Workers Discriminate Against Non-Indian Workers
Replies
3
Views
5K
rott
rott
Baghial
The Deadly Kupwara Gunfight —all versions and sagas
Replies
3
Views
777
MM_Haider
MM_Haider

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom